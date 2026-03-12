Orlando weather: Rain returns to Central Florida ahead of cooldown

The same cold front that has been producing severe weather across the heart of the nation and parts of the South moves toward Central Florida today.

The first half of the day looks dry and humid, so if you have any outdoor plans, you'll be OK.

The afternoon and evening turn unsettled as the cold front swings into the area. Scattered showers and storms look to ignite with a couple of stronger storms possible. Afternoon readings still look to top out in the middle to upper 80s, before we see storms spark.

They'll linger into early Thursday night as this cold front continues to push through. Much comfier air takes over behind the front, with overnight lows tumbling back into the 50s and 60s.

The front should be through by Friday, but we should have enough "upstairs energy" in the atmosphere that could still bring a few showers, especially near the coast.

Temps cool down with the help of the NNE wind, but highs will still be able to rise back into the upper 70s and lower 80s. These readings will be much closer to normal for just about mid-March. It'll be less humid too, and overall much drier compared to our Thursday.

As we get into more of an onshore flow Saturday, hit-or-miss showers and storms are on the table. It won't be a washout with rain chances around 30%.

This cold front then looks to lift back to the north across the state, as a warm front and that should help spark scattered showers and storms for Sunday.

Another cold front then slides our way Monday, bringing widespread showers and storms.

High pressure at the surface builds in on Tuesday which will help usher in much cooler conditions.

We'll still have some spin in the atmosphere aloft which should keep some clouds around too, but it'll be much drier.

If you're getting out and about, highs for St. Patrick's drop back into upper 60s and lower 70s which is cooler than normal for this time of year.

Temperatures stay cooler than average into the middle part of next week with highs Wednesday near 70°.