Orlando weather: Pleasant day expected in Central Florida ahead of rainy Daytona 500 weekend

It'll be very nice today across Central Florida, though skies will feature increasing clouds – a change from Wednesday's beautiful blue skies.

It will be warmer, with highs in the mid-70s. Even warmer upper 70s lay ahead for Friday.

Unfortunately, this spring preview will come to an end fast Saturday, as morning sprinkles and overcast lead to steady rain Saturday afternoon and heavy rain Saturday night.

While it'll lighten up at times, overall we'll have a high rain chance straight through Sunday afternoon.

The Daytona 500 is likely to be impacted and, with this setup, would likely be delayed at best, and postponed to another day at worst.

Either way, the highs on Sunday will barely make it out of the 50s and with a biting north wind at 20-25 mph all day. It'll be cold for the 150,000+ spectators at the track who will need to dress in layers and with a poncho or rain gear.

Standing outside in weather like that can be really rough, so folks are urged to dress for the weather this weekend but mentally prepare for a delay of the race.

Next week features a slow, but steady warming trend and an overall dry setup from President's Day through late-week.