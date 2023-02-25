Orlando weather: Picture perfect weekend ahead for Central Florida

Today's high: 88 degrees

Tonight's low: 61 degrees

Main weather concerns:

A persistent warm weather pattern remains in place through this weekend. Highs return to the 80s area-wide with no rain chance.

Some patchy fog could once again form early Sunday morning and in the mornings ahead.

BEACHES:

With all this heat, it will be a fantastic weekend for the beach! Highs warm to the low/mid-80s. The Atlantic seabreeze develops in the afternoon.

A moderate rip current risk does continue this afternoon so remember to swim near an open lifeguard stand!

THEME PARKS:

Expect plenty of sunshine at the theme parks today. Highs warm to near 88 degrees with a high UV Index. Don't forget to reapply sunscreen!

OUTLOOK:

High pressure continues to dominate into next week meaning more heat and little to no rain. A southerly flow will keep afternoon highs in the warm upper-80s this weekend.

Rain chances remain flat-only trace amounts have been recorded over the last week or so. There are signs a front could finally punch into Florida next weekend and bring cooler weather.

