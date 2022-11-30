Orlando weather: Near-record heat in Central Florida with some rain ahead of next cooldown

Today's high: 85 degrees

Tonight's low:64 degrees

Rain: 20-30% for the mid-late afternoon, chances still in play after sunset

Main weather concerns:

Increasing clouds and warm temps will be the name of the game today. Could be a few showers around after 3pm, chances near 20%-higher at 50% over North Florida (near Gainesville). A few storms will be possible up that way for the afternoon hours. Highs will be near record values today and in the mid-80s. Best chances for a record tie could be around Orlando.

Forecast high in Orlando is 85 today, record is 86 set back in 2016. The FOX 35 STORM TEAM is also tracking severe weather across the Southern States today. Severe storms and a few tornadoes will be possible from Central Georgia and South into the I-10 corridor of the Florida Panhandle later today.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined this area with a "LEVEL-2 LIKELY" risk of severe storms during the day today. While the Florida Peninsula won't see severe weather, an isolated storm or quick shower will be possible mainly after 2-3pm this afternoon.

BEACHES:

Mixed skies and an afternoon shower can be found beach side on this Wednesday. Surf is small-in the 1' range in mixed swell. Rip current risk is moderate. A few showers will be possible after 2pm today as a front nears the region.

THEME PARKS:

Great weather is expected at the theme parks today. Highs will be in the low-mid 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Slight rain chances are in play after 3pm as a few showers could develop.

OUTLOOK:

Things are looking up for the area over the next several days. Highs hang in the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight lows head for the 60s. Rain chances really dry up as well with dry weather expected for the next several days.

TROPICS:

The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season comes to an end today!