Orlando weather: Near record heat continues; cold front could bring showers, storms later this week

The heat is on in Central Florida on Wednesday! Temperatures will surge to 94-96°F away from the water while highs at the beaches will be close to 85°F.

If you're heading to the beach, you'll encounter 2-foot waves and a moderate risk for rip currents. The warm weather continues through the end of the workweek before some big changes lie ahead.

After highs on Thursday briefly reach near record-highs at about 98°F, a cold front will arrive late on Friday night, pushing in a few showers and storms north of Orlando, and then move through Saturday morning with a few showers, followed by a drier Sunday.

It'll knock temperatures back to their seasonal normals in the mid and upper 80s.

This little preview of summer will come to an end and we'll experience a noticeable pattern change.

Next week, that cold front comes back north as a warm front and then stalls over our region for the balance of the week. It'll provide a daily focus of showers and storms, bringing welcome relief from the dry conditions across our area.

The highest concentration appears to be north of Orlando and along the I-10 corridor, but region-wide we'll receive a beneficial 1"-5" of rain for the region, resulting in some drought relief.

Brevard County is experiencing Moderate Drought currently. While hurricane season does not start until June 1, we're always looking ahead. Some long-range forecast models suggest we may see a disturbance in the Caribbean toward the end of the month.

While nothing is concrete and this may not come to pass, it's a reminder that we should top off our hurricane kits as we look ahead at what is expected by most seasonal forecasting organizations to be record-breaking year of tropical activity.