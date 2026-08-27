Orlando weather: More showers, thunderstorms this evening

The Brief Forecast today: Hot, humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening Timeline: Most active weather between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. Some storms could start as soon as 11 a.m. Tropics: Invest 96L could become a short-lived tropical depression or storm sometime on Thursday, before it enters unfavorable conditions.



The FOX 35 Strom Team is tracking what is expected to be another active afternoon and evening of scattered showers and thunderstorms – a few that could be on the stronger side.

When will the storms arrive in Orlando?

Timeline:

Isolated showers are looking to begin developing between 11 a.m. and noon with the highest rain chances between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m.

A few of those storms could be on the stronger side.

The main impacts would be strong, damaging winds, and pockets of torrential rain, which could lead to minor flooding. These storms are also expected to produce a lot of lightening.

Weekend forecast: Scattered showers, thunderstorms continue

What to expect:

Active weather continues the rest of this weekend and into the weekend across Central Florida, as tropical moisture continues to build into the region.

While this will be a more typical set up for us to see this time of year with afternoon sea-breeze driven storms, heavy rain and a few isolated strong storms are possible.

Plan for a 60-70% chance tomorrow through at least Monday. It won't be a washout, but with the potential of frequent dangerous lightning, if you have outdoor plans this weekend, be sure to have a safe back-up plan indoors. Repeated rounds of torrential downpours over the same areas each afternoon and evening could lead to multiple inches of rainfall accumulation even into early next week. Isolated flooding, especially for low-lying areas, will remain possible through next week.

Tropics: Will Invest 96L become Tropical Storm Dolly?

That is the big question. The NHC has slightly increased development odds for Invest 96L in the Atlantic to 70%. It could become a short-lived tropical depression or tropical storm as soon as Thursday, before entering what is described as hostile environmental conditions.

The next name on the storm list is Dolly.