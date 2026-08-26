3 arrested after illegal camps, drugs, pounds of trash found on Volusia County property, deputies say

The Brief Three people were arrested after deputies found illegal camps on an 80-year-old woman’s property. Deputies found drugs, human waste and thousands of pounds of trash across the land. The owner hopes to sell the property once the remaining garbage is removed.



Three people were arrested after deputies discovered illegal camps, drugs, human waste and thousands of pounds of trash on private property belonging to an 80-year-old woman who is trying to sell the land, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The property, located off DeBary Avenue in Enterprise, had been overtaken by people living there without the owner's permission, deputies said.

What they're saying:

Body camera video shows deputies walking through the property, where tents, piles of garbage and a deteriorating camper had been set up. Authorities said they also found buckets and bottles containing human waste.

"The property owner, 80-year-old woman, does not want you here," a deputy can be heard telling one person.

At another point, a deputy said the property owner was distraught over the condition of her land.

"She’s on the phone crying with us because you’re on her property," the deputy said.

Deputies arrested Helen Preneta, Theodore Levesque and Michael Frank on various charges, including trespassing and drug offenses. Preneta and Levesque also face felony illegal dumping charges.

Authorities said pills, methamphetamine and fentanyl were found at the camp.

Deputies collected and weighed more than 500 pounds of garbage at the scene, enough to support a felony dumping charge, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators estimated an additional 5,000 pounds of trash remained on the property.

The people living there claimed they had paid a man known as "Gator" for permission to stay on the land, deputies said. Authorities said the property owner told them she had not authorized anyone to live there.

"Someone’s charging them to live here," a deputy said in the body camera video.

"Scheme to defraud," another responded.

"You don’t own the property. You’re charging someone to live on property that you don’t own," a deputy said.

What's next:

The property owner lives outside the area and hopes to sell the land once it is cleaned up.

Deputies said efforts are underway to remove the remaining trash from the property.