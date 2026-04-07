Orlando weather: More heavy rain, possible flooding in Central Florida

Steady rain and a few thunderstorms will be possible throughout today.

There will be brief periods of dry time, but the best chances of the heaviest rain looks to take place starting late morning, lasting through midday and into the early afternoon.

Data suggests there will be a bit of a break in the action or a lull as we head into this evening. Before today is all said and done, areas could pick up an additional 2-4" of rain.

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A Flood Watch is in place until 8 p.m. to account for slow-moving bands of rain leading to excessive rainfall. Rainfall totals could exceed 2 to 4", with peak totals up to 5"+.'

A Wind Advisory is in place from 11 a.m. today until midnight for just about all of Central Florida to account for sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph and peak gusts of 35–45 mph. The strongest winds will happen near and along the coast, where isolated gusts could reach speeds of 50 mph.

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High Surf Advisory: In place from 5 p.m. Tuesday until 8 p.m. Thursday for Brevard, Volusia, and Flagler counties. As onshore winds increase, dangerously rough surf is likely. Large breaking waves will be as high as 8–12 feet.

There's a high risk of strong rip currents as well. Entering the water is strongly discouraged, even for strong swimmers. The rough surf may also lead to areas of minor beach and dune erosion.

Lingering showers and a few storms will be possible overnight. This is also when winds will really increase and pick up speed, with gusts up to 35–45 mph. Lows will fall into the 50s and 60s by daybreak tomorrow morning.

An active pattern is underway for this week. This means multiple rounds of showers and storms will stick with us almost every single day this week.

Rainfall totals will be highest along the east coast. Winds will remain gusty too, even outside any thunderstorms that form and get going.

It's not until we head into the weekend that we begin to see drier and warmer weather return, with more seasonable temperatures in the 80s and sunshine by Saturday and Sunday.