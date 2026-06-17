Orlando weather: More heat and humidity as storm chances continue in Central Florida

The Brief Another hot and humid day is expected for Central Florida. Temperatures will reach the mid-90s by the afternoon, but the heat index will be between 102 and 108 degrees. Storm chances also continue for the area, with showers expected this afternoon.



Another sweltering day with afternoon downpours is on the way for Central Florida.

Despite average highs being in the low 90s, today's actual high temperatures will soar into the mid 90s this afternoon.

Once we factor in the high humidity levels, it will feel closer to around 102-108°. Stay cool out there!

Additional showers and storms return today, too. The latest data suggests a slightly later start time of the rain, closer to around 2 p.m. and will last until around 9 to 10 p.m.

Chances will peak today at 40%, with a southwesterly flow helping to push the downpours and storms towards the coast.

This means the coverage will be similar to Tuesday's, with inland areas still seeing the rain, but the best chances will be near the coast.

Lingering showers and storms are possible after sunset, especially for Brevard, Osceola and Volusia counties.

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After midnight, we'll be mostly dry. It will remain warm and muggy throughout the overnight hours, as morning lows fall into the middle to upper 70s.

Hot and humid the rest of the week

Hot and steamy temperatures continue this week across Central Florida.

Afternoon highs will continue to soar into the mid 90s through the end of the work week. Once we factor in the humidity levels, our heat indices will range from at least 103 to 110°.

Afternoon downpours are likely for just about every day this week as well. An uptick in moisture will mean higher chances of these afternoon and evening storms starting tomorrow and lasting into Saturday and Sunday.

For Father's Day Weekend, there will be morning dry time followed by an afternoon of heavy rain and storms. Temperatures will be a few degrees lower, closer to the low 90s for highs in many spots.

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Tropical outlook

Potential Tropical System One is still churning off the coast of Texas, where it already has brought rounds of torrential rain.

The latest NHC forecast cone indicates a very brief Tropical Storm Arthur could form by the end of today before making landfall over the Louisiana coast tonight.

Regardless of strength, heavy rainfall and flooding is likely for Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama, where 8 to 10 inches or more will be possible.

Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings are already in place for coastal Texas and Louisiana. After making landfall, this system will continue to weaken into a remnant low.

There are no direct impacts to Florida expected. The only impacts would be leftover tropical moisture, which will help to increase our shower and storm chances this weekend.