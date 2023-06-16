Orlando weather: Rain and storm chances on the rise this weekend in Central Florida

Today's high: 92 degrees | Tonight's low: 77 degrees

Main weather concerns: Heat and humidity continue across central Florida. Forecast highs in central Florida are expected to reach the low-90s inland and along our east coast. Heat index values will reach the low-100s, stay hydrated.

Skies will have more clouds than this past week. Showers and storms will be possible mainly after 11 a.m.

Central Florida as a 1/5 Possible risk for strong to severe weather. Main weather threats are strong wind gusts, heavy rain and lighting. Winds will be gusting as high as 25 mph this afternoon.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

BEACHES: It will be hot on the sand today along our east coast beaches. Forecast highs will reach the low-90s with heat index readings soaring to the triple digits. The chance for showers and isolated storms moves into our coastal communities by mid-morning/ early afternoon.

Stay weather aware as gusty winds are possible along with heavy rain and lightning. There is a low rip current risk, but a high UV Index. Don't forget your sunscreen.

THEME PARKS: Feels-like temperatures at the theme parks will reach the triple digits today. The heat and humidity continues with forecast highs in the low-90s.

The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring a 40% chance for an isolated shower and storm this afternoon/evening. Take plenty of breaks in the a/c today and stay hydrated!

OUTLOOK: Rain and storm chances are on the rise this weekend. Saturday and Sunday, coverage ranges from 50-70% across the viewing area. Heavy rain, frequent lighting and strong wind gusts are possible within any strong storms. Forecast highs will reach the low-90s with heat index values in the triple digits.

Stay hydrated and download the FOX 35 Storm Team weather app to use our interactive radar feature.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring a tropical wave producing an area of disorganized showers and storms near the west coast of Africa. Environmental conditions appear to be conducive for gradual development at 40% chance over the next 7 days.

The National Hurricane Center says a tropical depression could form during the early to middle portions of next week. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team for your tropical updates.

