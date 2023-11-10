Orlando weather: Mixed skies and warm temps to kick off the weekend

Today's high: 87 degrees | Tonight's low: 68 degrees

Main weather concerns:

Expect mixed skies and warm temps on this Friday. Highs head for the mid-upper 80s inland and lower 80s along the beaches. Winds are light today and rain chances hover around 10% in only extremely isolated showers mainly during the afternoon. Tonight, lows fall into the upper 60s with some patchy fog possible overnight and close to sunrise Saturday.

Football Friday and EDC forecast:

BEACHES:

It will be a great day at our Central Florida beaches. Highs near 81 degrees with sun and clouds. The use of a good sunscreen will be necessary. Surf will be in the 1-2' range (ENE Swell) with a moderate rip current risk. Winds are light and variable early with an onshore breeze developing for the pm. Water temps are near 70 degrees in Flagler and Volusia Counties, warmer in the Brevard area and near 77 degrees.

THEME PARKS:

Enjoy the sunshine and low humidity at the theme parks today. Highs hit in the upper- 80s with only an isolated chance (10%) of a passing shower. Keep your hat and sunglasses handy.

OUTLOOK:

High temps decrease as we head into the weekend. Mid-80s on Saturday, lower 80s in place by Sunday. Rain chances bump up both days to 20% in a few showers as a front draws closer to the area. Rain chances hold steady at 20% or so through next Wednesday. Thursday and Friday could see much higher rain chances as an area of lower pressure courses through Northern Florida.

At this time, it appears that a soaking rain could be developing late next week, something that will certainly be beneficial for the region.

TROPICS:

The tropics look quiet currently. Watching the Southwest Caribbean closely over the next several days as low pressure could be developing in that area. Most models keep whatever develops away from the U.S. longer term. Stay with the FOX 35 Storm Team for the latest-Hurricane season ends on November 30th.

