Rough weather strands sailboats in New Smyrna Beach

The Brief Rough surf pushed a sailboat ashore in New Smyrna Beach. A couple was rescued after their boat was demasted; no injuries were reported. Another vessel washed up at New Smyrna Dunes Dog Beach.



Rough weather is being blamed for a sailboat that ran aground on the sand in New Smyrna Beach — and officials say it may not be the only vessel to wash ashore this week.

Choppy waters, strong winds and periods of rain have created hazardous conditions along the Volusia County coastline, prompting warnings for people to stay out of the water, even on boats.

The backstory:

Authorities said a couple had to call for help after their sailboat was caught in the rough surf.

"We need the Coast Guard, somebody," a caller said in a 911 call.

The pair reported their boat had lost its mast and was pushed onto land.

"We have been demasted, and we’re stuck on land," the caller said.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the couple was traveling from St. Augustine to Mississippi when they ran into trouble near the jetties.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

"Are you guys still crashing into the jetties?" a dispatcher asked.

"Yes, we are. We both do have our life jackets on," the caller responded.

Deputies arrived and helped the couple safely off the boat. Body camera footage shows first responders checking for injuries, but officials said the pair is expected to be OK.

"It can be so scary out there, and any day where you come back in unscathed, sometimes it’s just really humbling," said Brian Hicks, who was visiting from North Carolina.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Meanwhile, another boat was spotted washed ashore at New Smyrna Dunes Dog Beach. Nearby beach access points have also been closed due to high tides.

Officials say it remains unclear how that vessel ended up on the shore.

Authorities warn that abandoning a boat along Florida’s coastline can lead to misdemeanor charges if it is not removed within a certain timeframe. Owners may also be responsible for removal costs, which can run into the thousands of dollars.