Orlando weather: Hot and mostly sunny skies dominate Central Florida

The Brief Central Florida will see a hot and mostly sunny day, with highs reaching the mid-90s inland and upper 80s to low 90s near the coast. A slight chance of a shower or storm exists around 9–10 a.m., moving inland later. Otherwise, expect mostly clear skies throughout Tuesday.



What will the weather look like today?

What to expect:

A hot and mostly day is upon us across Central Florida. Plan for highs to approach the mid 90s for inland areas and closer to the upper 80s and low 90s near the coast. Only a very slim chance exists for a stray downpour or thunderstorm.

A few of these may arrive as early as 9-10am along the coast due to an onshore flow. As our day progresses, a few of these will move inland towards the Orlando Metro and points west. Otherwise expect mostly clear skies for much of our Tuesday.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

We'll stay warm and muggy tonight under a mostly clear sky. Lows will dip down into the mid 70s.

Looking ahead:

A bit of dry air will remain in place for Wednesday, however a few isolated to scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast. While rain chances are only at a 30%, a few storms could be on the stronger side. The SPC has placed all of Central Florida under a level 1 out of 5 risk for seeing a strong/severe storm or two, this is the lowest risk on the scale. The main impacts would include strong winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain. Our hot and mostly dry stretch comes to an end by the end of the week courtesy of an upper level low. Plan for higher chances of rain by the end of the week which will likely linger into the weekend as well.

Orlando 7-Day Weather Forecast

FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

Track live when storms move across your area using the FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar below.

More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: