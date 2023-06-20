Orlando weather: More heavy rain, storms expected across Central Florida Tuesday

Today's high: 89 degrees | Tonight's low: 74 degrees

Main weather concerns: Stormy weather is expected across central Florida today. Showers and storms will push through Ocala and Gainesville early this morning, leading to the potential for a wet morning commute to work.

Another round of storms is expected after 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Orlando metro. Heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds are possible. There is also the chance for small hail and a brief tornado within any strong storms.

We also will monitor conditions for localized flooding given how much rain we saw in recent days.

Afternoon highs will reach the upper-80s to near 90 degrees. Stay weather aware and use the FOX 35 Storm Team weather app to use the interactive radar feature.

BEACHES: Showers and storms are likely at the beach today. Coverage will be at 70% beginning this afternoon. Stay weather aware as heavy rain, lightning and strong winds are possible. Forecast highs will hit the upper-80s. Winds could be breezy at times, out of the southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. There is a low rip current risk with surf height around 1 foot.

THEME PARKS: Stay weather aware at the theme parks today. Storm chances rise to 70% around 2 p.m. and will end after 7 p.m. Heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning are possible. When thunder roars, go indoors. Highs will near 90 degrees today, stay hydrated.

OUTLOOK: Rain chances stay high each day this week. Daily storms are expected thanks to a stubborn system over the Southeast.

Heavy rain and lightning will be likely every day so keep your FOX 35 Storm Team weather app close! It will be humid and warm all week with highs in the upper-80s to low-90s. Stay hydrated and weather aware.



TRACKING THE TROPICS: The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring Tropical Storm Brett and Invest-93L. Tropical Storm Bret has sustained winds of 40 mph and is moving west. Bret is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Thursday morning.

Invest-93L is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Conditions appear favorable for further development of this system and the NHC says a tropical depression will likely form later this week while the system moves westward at 10 to 15 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic. There is a 70% chance of that development within the next 7 days. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team for your tropical updates.