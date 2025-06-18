Orlando weather: Heat index tops 100 degrees with slim rain chances
What will the weather look like today?
What to expect:
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today will be hot and storm-free once again, with a high near 95°. This afternoon, it will feel more like 101 to 105°F, approaching what's considered dangerous heat.
There is a 20% chance of a late-day shower or storm, though the higher chances are west of Orlando.
Tonight, expect lows in the mid-70s.
What will the weather look like tomorrow?
We'll have a higher chance of PM storms with increased atmospheric moisture and more favorable sea breeze flow for late-day rain. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s.
Looking ahead:
Rain chances will peak on Friday, the first day of summer (June 20), which will lead to a drier weekend with increasing heat.
Tracking the Tropics
The tropical Atlantic remains quiet due mainly to Saharan dust, but a burgeoning hurricane in the eastern Pacific will bring deteriorating storm conditions to Acapulco tomorrow as "Erick" could reach Cat. 2 strength before landfall on the Pacific Coast of Mexico.
Orlando 7-Day Weather Forecast
