Orlando weather: Heat index tops 100 degrees with slim rain chances

The Brief Central Florida can expect another hot and mostly dry Wednesday with highs near 95°; it will feel like 101–105° this afternoon. There is a slight chance (20%) of a late-day storm, mainly west of Orlando.



What will the weather look like today?

What to expect:

Today will be hot and storm-free once again, with a high near 95°. This afternoon, it will feel more like 101 to 105°F, approaching what's considered dangerous heat.

There is a 20% chance of a late-day shower or storm, though the higher chances are west of Orlando.

Tonight, expect lows in the mid-70s.

What will the weather look like tomorrow?

We'll have a higher chance of PM storms with increased atmospheric moisture and more favorable sea breeze flow for late-day rain. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s.

Looking ahead:

Rain chances will peak on Friday, the first day of summer (June 20), which will lead to a drier weekend with increasing heat.

Tracking the Tropics

The tropical Atlantic remains quiet due mainly to Saharan dust, but a burgeoning hurricane in the eastern Pacific will bring deteriorating storm conditions to Acapulco tomorrow as "Erick" could reach Cat. 2 strength before landfall on the Pacific Coast of Mexico.

Orlando 7-Day Weather Forecast

