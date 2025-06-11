Expand / Collapse search

Orlando weather: Steamy day ahead with temps near 90 degrees; Strong afternoon storms likely

By
Published  June 11, 2025 6:46am EDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 35 Orlando
Orlando Weather Forecast: June 11, 2025

Orlando Weather Forecast: June 11, 2025

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner shares the Wednesday forecast for Orlando and Central Florida.

What will the weather look like today?

What to expect:

ORLANDO, Fla. - It'll be pretty steamy today! Highs near 90° will lead to a 60% chance for storms. Rain today will start earlier, around mid-afternoon, but may end before 6pm. However, storms will be heaviest and last longest along the I-75 corridor where the Gulf and Atlantic sea breezes collide. 1"-5" of rain is possible.
Impacts from storms today: lightning, gusty winds, small hail and torrential rains.

Image 1 of 2

 

Tonight, skies will clear out with lows in the low-to-mid 70s.

Looking ahead:

On Thursday, we'll have another day of scattered afternoon storms, typical of the rainy season, with highs in the low 90s.

Over the weekend, slightly lower rain chances ahead, with a more typical 40% chance each afternoon with highs in the mid-90s. It'll be hot!Tropics remain quiet in the Atlantic and will stay that way.
 

Orlando 7-Day Weather Forecast

 

FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

Track live when storms move across your area using the FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar below.

﻿
 

More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the FOX 35 Storm Team on June 11, 2025. 

Weather ForecastWeather