Orlando weather: Scorching temps ahead with rain, storms possible on Wednesday
What will the weather look like today?
What to expect:
ORLANDO, Fla. - A hot and humid day is on the way for Central Florida. Highs will soar into the low to mid 90s, and once we factor in the elevated humidity levels, our peak heat indices will reach a range of around 100°-105°.
Scattered showers and storms will arrive during the mid to late afternoon and into the evening. Some of these could contain gusty winds and will pack a lot of lightning.
Timeline:
The best chances of rain will take place from around 3pm-9pm.
We remain warm and muggy tonight as any lingering showers come to an end. Lows will dip down into the mid to upper 70s.
What will the weather look like for the rest of the week?
Looking ahead:
There will be an influx of rich tropical moisture moving in, which will help to bring an increase to shower and storm chances late this week and will last into the weekend.
Plan for at least around a 60-70% chance of rain into early next week. This same moisture is what will help to keep our humidity levels elevated as well.
Highs will hover around the low and mid 90s, which is fairly seasonable for this time of year. The feels like temperature will be even hotter though, closer to the 100°-105° range.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the FOX 35 Storm Team on July 9, 2025.