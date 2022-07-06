Hot and humid with storms, lightning expected in Central Florida: When the rain arrives

Another round of hot and humid weather is in store for Central Florida with some afternoon storms ready to fire up.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

In Orlando, the high will reach around 94-degrees and a low of 77.

It will be muggy on Wednesday with feels-like temps around 102°. Isolated storms are the main concerns and quite typical for this time of year.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

If you're headed to the theme parks, the weather at the attractions Wednesday looks similar to days past. Highs near 95 during the afternoon, mixed skies. Isolated storms after 3 p.m. Lightning

remains the primary concern in some of the stronger storms.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 35 NEWS APP | FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

At the beaches, you'll find mostly sunny skies, but the rip current risk is moderate at time of low tide. Temperatures in the upper-80s with only stray storms with a 20% chance.

Our daily afternoon storm chances will be lower late-week, but pick up once again early next week as a front comes down and stalls over the region. Temperatures will warm into the mid-90s

the extended forecast. Rain and storm chances will range from 30%-50% later this week.

The tropics are nice and quiet at this time with tropical storm formation not expected for the next 5 days.