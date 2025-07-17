Orlando weather: Hot and stormy Thursday ahead for Central Florida

What will the weather look like today?

What to expect:

We begin our Thursday under mostly clear skies along with warm and muggy temperatures. By this afternoon, our temperatures and storm chances will be on the rise. Plan for highs in the low to mid 90s and a 60% chance of storms. Not everyone will see the rain, but those who do can expect torrential downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. The main timeline of showers and storms will be from roughly 2ppm-10pm. Inland areas will have the best chances of seeing showers and storms today, especially near I-75.

A handful of isolated showers and storms will linger after sunset. Otherwise, we'll dry things out into the overnight. Warm and muggy temperatures will continue, as lows dip down into the mid to upper 70s.

What will the weather look like this weekend?

Looking ahead:

Temperatures will be sweltering this weekend. Plan for highs in the mid 90s with high humidity leading to heat indices near dangerous levels, around 105°-108°+. Saturday features slightly drier conditions with a 40% chance of showers and storms. Sunday brings higher chances of scattered storms with a 60% chance.



Next week: The remnants of Invest 93L will look to bring more heavy rain our way into early next week. The system will move inland near the Louisiana coast, before being picked up and moving eastward where it could loop around and swing back down into Florida. This would bring another slug of deep tropical moisture our way for the first half of next week. What does this mean for Florida? Repeated rounds of heavy rainfall are growing more likely. This could lead to additional inches of rainfall over areas in Central Florida that are already fairly water-logged. There are still some questions as to where exactly the heaviest rain will set up, so be sure to stay close to the forecast for more.

Tracking the Tropics

Invest 93L remained fairly disorganized overnight, so the NHC lowered chances of development across the northern Gulf to 30% for both the next 2 and 4 days. The formation of a tropical depression is slightly less likely than days prior. Regardless, very heavy rain will fall across Louisiana and Mississippi. It's important to note that recent data suggests this system could do a loop as it veers to the east after moving inland. Models suggest the remnants of Invest 93L could swing back down through Florida, and eventually re-enter the Gulf waters, where it could reorganize and restrengthen. We're still a few days out, but it's something we will be monitoring.