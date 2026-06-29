Orlando weather: Heat advisory for parts of Central Florida, 'feels-like' temps climb above 100

The Brief A Heat Advisory is in place for most of Central Florida on Monday, with "feels-like" temperatures rising above 100. Afternoon and evening showers and storms are expected every day this week. The 4th of July weekend is expected to be hot and humid, with the potential for heavy rain.



A Heat Advisory has been issued for most of Central Florida ahead of what will be an afternoon of sweltering temperatures plus scattered downpours and storms.

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FOX 35 Storm Team Alert - Sweltering afternoon temperatures

A Heat Advisory is in place for Orange, Seminole, Volusia, Lake, Sumter, Marion, and northern Brevard counties from 12 p.m.- 7 p.m.

This is due to dangerous "feels-like" temperatures and when it will feel the hottest.

How hot will it get?:

High temperatures will soar to highs in the middle to upper 90s, and once we factor in humidity levels, it will feel closer to 105-110°+.

If you have plans on being outside, especially doing any physical activity or labor, it's important you take plenty of breaks and listen to your body in order to stay healthy.

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Daily downpours and storms

Afternoon and evening scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast each and every day this week, and even into the 4th of July weekend.

When will the rain arrive?:

For today specifically, the East Coast sea breeze will be the main driving force of this afternoon's storms.

A 60% chance of rain is expected for today with inland areas seeing the highest chances.

The main timeline will be from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds will be possible.

For Tuesday, a fading front will set to our north, helping to increase moisture and storm chances across the region. Along with the heavy rain, a few isolated strong/severe storms are possible with gusty winds of 50 to 60 mph or more possible and frequent lightning. The main timeline of the rain will once again take place over the course of the afternoon and evening hours.

The rest of the work week features additional rounds of more sea breeze driven scattered showers and storms.

4th of July outlook

Looking ahead into the 4th of July holiday weekend, the forecast features a very Florida-like set-up.

This means afternoon downpours and storms will be paired with hot and humid temperatures.

A total wash-out isn't anticipated, but do plan for a 60% chance of showers and storms that will bring the potential of heavy soaking rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning.

If you have outdoor plans to celebrate, just keep a close eye on the skies and have a safe place to shelter from the lightning.

Remember, if you can hear the roar of thunder, you're within striking distance of lightning!

Temperature wise, it's going to be steamy. Afternoon highs will climb into the low and middle 90s as feels-like temperatures reach the low 100s.