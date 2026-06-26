Orlando weather: Hot and stormy Friday as storm chances decrease for the weekend

The Brief The heat and storms continue for Central Florida on Friday, with temperatures reaching the mid-90s and downpours moving in this afternoon. A few strong storms are possible and could bring gusty winds, flooding and frequent lightning. The storm chances will decrease this weekend and will be the lowest on Sunday.



A hot and stormy Friday is on the way as temperatures warm into the mid 90s along with scattered afternoon downpours and storms.

This is all ahead of a few forecast changes for the weekend.

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Rounds of rain and storms this afternoon

A 50% chance of afternoon and evening scattered showers and storms are on the way this afternoon.

Timeline:

Isolated downpours will begin to pop up on the radar starting at around 12 p.m. The main timeframe of the rain and storms will be from around 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A few isolated strong to severe storms are possible as well.

The main impacts include pockets of wind gusting up to 50-60 mph+, heavy rain that could lead to isolated instances of flooding, and frequent dangerous lightning.

Not everyone will see the rain, but those who do can plan to pick up anywhere from around .25-1.0 inches with higher totals possible under stronger storms.

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Fewer storms for the weekend

A large ridge of high pressure builds this weekend, helping to bring slight changes to the forecast. Storm chances will be lower as a whole, especially Sunday.

For Saturday, chances will be at 40-50% and for Sunday 30%, where things will be much more isolated.

Another forecast factor will be a large plume of Saharan Dust that's currently moving into the Caribbean. This dust will arrive towards the end of the weekend and into early next week. The dust will help usher in drier air into the atmosphere, ultimately helping to keep rain and storm chances on the lower side.

Since we'll be drier, temperatures will be hotter too. Highs will reach the mid 90s both Saturday and Sunday, with a few spots making a run for the upper 90s.

The humidity will make it feel even hotter with heat indices of 100°+.

On the bright side, the Saharan Dust will also bring beautiful sunrises and sunsets with vivid colors and hues for the weekend.