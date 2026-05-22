Orlando weather: Hot, rainy Memorial Day Weekend ahead for Central Florida



This stagnant pattern that we've been in all week continues as we kick off our holiday weekend.

Onshore flow from the southeast will continue to keep higher chances for showers and storms focused west of Orlando, with the seabreeze collision closer to I-75.

They'll continue to drive westbound toward the Gulf Coast as they develop through the afternoon and evening.

Highs will be just a touch above normal, topping out in the lower 90s with feels-like temps in the middle to upper 90s.

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It'll be muggy overnight with lows dipping back into the lower to middle 70s for most of us.

We'll have even more moisture in the air Saturday and with that, the potential for a little more coverage of showers and storms.

They'll still favor our western locales but with a little more "energy" upstairs in the atmosphere, we could see a few more of those farther to the east, around the Orlando Metro. Any storms that develop will bring downpours along with gusty winds in stronger storms.

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Highs stay hot with feels like temps approaching the century mark. Be sure you're staying hydrated and taking breaks in the a/c if you can.

The heat and humidity will prevail through the rest of our holiday weekend with temps in the lower 90s. Heat indices stay close to 100 degrees on Sunday and Monday afternoon, so if you can find a way to beat the heat, definitely take advantage of it.

We'll continue to see this dominant onshore wind from the Atlantic keeping our storm threat favoring the Gulf Coast and the I-75 Corridor.

With more of a southeasterly wind though, we could see that collision happening a little farther east, so we'll keep that chance for a few showers and storms Memorial Day into the following workweek.

Essentially, we're getting into the start of our rainy, summertime pattern through the next week with daily rain chances and highs near 90.