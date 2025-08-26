Orlando weather: Hot, muggy day with afternoon storms likely

The Brief Central Florida will see another hot and muggy day with highs near 90° and increasing afternoon storm chances. Storms could bring heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds, with some showers possible as early as midday. Rain chances ease tonight, but more storms return by the holiday weekend, especially in the afternoons.



Central Florida is in for another steamy day Tuesday as heat and humidity build, with afternoon storms expected to bring downpours, lightning, and gusty winds across the Orlando area.

What will the weather look like today?

What to Expect:

Another warm and muggy day is in the works for Central Florida with increasing chances of afternoon showers and storms. Temperatures will be right around normal with highs a degree or two either side of 90°. A few showers and storms may try to sneak in from the west ahead of schedule, closer to late-morning and midday.

Otherwise, we'll be seeing the best chances of rain taking shape this afternoon. Heavy rain is likely along with frequent lightning. This could impact the afternoon dismissal for kids as they head home from school, so be sure to stay close to the forecast and look out for those alerts.

What will the weather look like tonight?

What to Expect:

Showers and storms will fade around and after sunset. Temperatures will be seasonable, as lows fall into the mid-70s.

What will the weather look like the rest of the week?

What to Expect:

Slightly drier air tries to filter into the region Wednesday. This will lead way to lower chances of rain and humidity levels as a whole. A cold front will try to move into Central Florida midweek, which isn't very typical for late-August. Just how far south it makes it will be a big factor for this week's forecast.

Areas north of the front will be drier and more pleasant, while areas south of the front will be wetter and muggier. That being said, chances of showers and storms will uptick gradually by the end of the week and especially the weekend. It won't be a complete washout, but wet weather is likely during the afternoon hours for the holiday weekend.

Heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds will be possible with these showers and storms. It's a good idea to make sure you have a backup in place for any outdoor plans for Labor Day and the weekend as a whole.

