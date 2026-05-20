Orlando weather: Hot, humid stretch with afternoon showers in Central Florida

A hot and seasonable day is in the works for Central Florida with chances of afternoon downpours and storms.

Temperatures will be heating up, so plan for highs in the mid 80s along the coast, the low 90s inland, and even approaching the mid 90s near the I-75 corridor.

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A 30% chance of spotty afternoon showers and storms return today as well. These will favor areas close to the I-75 corridor and mainly west of I-4.

However, there's been a noticeable trend in the data that more of these showers and storms will reach areas further east and closer to the Orlando Metro.

Best chances of rain will take place between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Areas that see the rain today could see patchy fog overnight.

Temperatures will remain mild, falling into the low to mid 70s for Thursday morning lows.

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Afternoon showers, storms expected for the rest of the week

Highs near 90 degrees and daily rounds of scattered afternoon showers and storms are on the way for the rest of the work week.

Since there are going to be sea-breeze driven downpours and storms, areas from the I-75 corridor to the I-4 corridor will have the best chances of seeing the wet weather.

Chances will be lower near the Atlantic coast and at the beaches. Plan for a 30% chance of storms tomorrow and a 40% chance Friday.

Hot, humid holiday weekend

Hot and muggy weather is on the way for Memorial Day Weekend.

Highs will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s with slightly more elevated moisture and humidity levels.

This will lead to a 40% chance of scattered afternoon showers and storms for both Saturday and Sunday, with a 30% chance Monday.

It won't be a washout of a weekend, but if you have outdoor plans, with heavy rain and lightning likely, it's important to make sure you have shelter nearby or back up plans in place to stay safe.