Orlando weather: Hot, humid with afternoon storms; tropics active with potential Gabrielle

The Brief Orlando will see a hot and humid day with highs near 90 and a 50% chance of afternoon storms, higher at 60% along the Space Coast. Tonight, storms should end by 8 p.m., leaving partly cloudy skies and lows near 77. The week ahead stays stormy and humid, while the tropics are active with a system likely to become Gabrielle, though its future track remains uncertain.



What will the weather be like today?

What to Expect:

Partly cloudy, humid morning followed by a 50% chance for afternoon storms in the Orlando metro and a 60% chance for Palm Bay and Melbourne. High 90°.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

What will the weather be like tonight?

What to Expect:

Partly cloudy with storms ending before 8pm. Humid. 20% chance of rain, mainly along the coast. Low 77°.

What will the weather be like tomorrow?

What to Expect:

Partly cloudy and humid, followed by a 50% chance for afternoon storms in the Orlando metro and a 60% chance for Palm Bay and Melbourne. High 91°.

What will the weather be like this week?

What to Expect:

Mostly cloudy skies and humid with a 60% chance for afternoon storms. High 92° both days.

Tracking the Tropics

What to Expect:

Tropical activity is picking up again after the quiet stretch since Cat 5 Hurricane Erin, with a system likely to become Gabrielle forming by this weekend. While some models suggest it could curve away safely out to sea, others track the system closer to the U.S. in about two weeks.

It remains very highly uncertain and its impact on the US can not be dismissed. Faster development would favor an earlier curve away into the open ocean. A slower development could bring it nearer to land. Potential impacts in the Leeward Islands are possible by midweek, and it may strengthen into a hurricane soon after.

The Atlantic offers many track scenarios, but there’s plenty of time to watch. Cruises will remain unaffected for at least the next week and a half, and it’s best to avoid alarmist posts from unreliable sources, as they'll become plentiful with at least one reputable computer models (EURO) showing a likely unrealistic, but dramatic future map of the placement of future Gabrielle.