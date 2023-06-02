Orlando weather: Hot day ahead with heavy rain, frequent lightning possible in portion of Central Florida

Today's high: 87 degrees | Tonight's low: 71 degrees

Main weather concerns: Central Florida has a hot and humid Friday ahead! Forecast highs will reach the upper-80s inland and low-80s along the coast.

Heavy rain is possible at times this afternoon with frequent lightning, mainly in the southern portion of central Florida. The areas of heavy rain could produce between 1-2" per hour. The timing appears to be between 2pm-8pm.

BEACHES: The beaches see warm temps with mostly cloudy skies. Lower rain chances are expected in coastal Flagler and Volusia Counties, but Brevard County could see heavy rain at times. Highs reach 83 degrees. Surf is in the the 2-3' range with a moderate risk for rip currents. When thunder roars, head indoors.

THEME PARKS: Mixed skies and humid weather is expected today at the theme parks. Afternoon highs will reach the upper-80s. Shower and thunderstorms arrive mainly after 2 p.m. with heavy rain possible. Lightning strikes look likely in any stronger storms. Keep your rain gear handy.

OUTLOOK: The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring Tropical Depression 2. The latest forecast track now shows TD2 will not strengthen into a Tropical Storm as it moves south over the next day or so. The heavy rain threat will continue from a distance mainly in south Florida.

What does that mean for your weekend forecast in central Florida... afternoon showers and storms will be possible with heavy rain at times.

Coverage remains at 40-50% and winds should not be of issue. Stay with the FOX 35 STORM TEAM as we track the tropics and all of our local weather! Have a great weekend and stay hydrated.