Orlando weather: Here's when rain moves across Central Florida Tuesday

Today's high: 93 degrees | Tonight's low: 77 degrees

Main weather concerns: Hot and humid conditions will be the name of the weather game yet again on this Tuesday. Temps will rise quickly into the noon hour, closing in on the 90-degree mark then. Highs peak near 93 inland with reading closer to 90 along the immediate coast.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Rain chances take shape over the Western Counties before 12pm, gradually spreading and scattering into the Orlando Metro and surrounding areas after 2-3pm. Locally heavy rain and some lightning strikes will be the main threats.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

BEACHES: Rip current risk remains moderate through the rest of the week. Highs seaside hit near 90 today, rain chances by 2-3pm in the 50% range as scattered storms develop this afternoon. Surf remains small (knee high) as a mix of distant swell moves into our local surf zones. High tide is around 1:30pm, low tide settles in around 7am.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

THEME PARKS: It may be a good idea to have the poncho with you today. Showers and storms appear likely by 2pm and should continue through late afternoon. Highs will reach the low 90s before the rain arrives, then cooler with temperatures in the 80s under cloudier conditions the rest of the day.

OUTLOOK: High levels of heat and humidity continue in the forecast which will allow for daily chances of showers and storms through this week. Highs will continue to climb into the 90s with lows in the upper 70s. With rounds of heavy rain possible, the flood risk may increase as the week goes on. Download the FOX 35 Storm Team weather app so you can track and storms in your neighborhood by using the interactive radar feature.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring 2 areas of tropical potential currently. The first area is located down near the Windward Islands in the Eastern Caribbean, the second is located South of Bermuda. Both areas have very low chances of developing over the next 7 days, chances stand at 20% or less. Both wind shear and dry, dusty air are limiting development at this time