Orlando weather: Heavy rain expected for Central Florida. Timeline, how much rainfall

We're off to a dry start to our Monday after seeing showers and storms last night across Central Florida.

This has left us with a very warm and muggy feel to the air this morning as well. Despite the dry time this morning, be sure to grab the rain gear as you make your way out the door.

Increasing chances of scattered showers and storms are on the way for this afternoon. A 70% chance of rain is on the way today, with isolated downpours beginning to pop up on the radar starting at noon. They'll only continue to grow in coverage and intensity for the rest of the afternoon and into the evening hours.

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Given the timing and threat of lightning, afternoon school dismissal could be impacted.

Showers and a few storms will linger throughout the overnight. Temperatures will stay quite warm and muggy, falling into the low and middle 60s. Winds will begin to pick up, with gusts up to 20 to 25 mph.

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A strong system will stall over Central Florida, bringing a very wet Tuesday morning commute, followed by periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms through the day.

Some areas could see another 1 to 2 inches or more of rain accumulation. While it will help ease drought conditions, it will also lead to slower travel, wet bus stops, and coastal impacts.

At the beaches, dangerous surf and beach conditions are likely. A high risk of strong rip currents will unfold tomorrow along with large breakers of up to 8 to12 feet. Entering the water is strongly discouraged.

An active pattern is underway for this week. This means multiple rounds of showers and storms will stick with us almost every single day this week.

Rainfall totals will be highest along the east coast. Winds will remain gusty too, even outside any thunderstorms that form and get going.

It's not until we head into the weekend that we begin to see drier and warmer weather return, with more seasonable temperatures and sunshine by Sunday.