Orlando weather: Heat index soars to triple digits in Central Florida

Today's high: 95 degrees | Tonight's low: 75 degrees

Main weather concerns: Drier air will work its way into Central Florida Monday allowing for lower rain chances for all locations. Heat will be the big weather story today through the rest of the week as high pressure builds out of the Gulf South and smothers Florida.

Highs remain around 95 inland, a touch cooler along the beaches where highs hang out in the upper 80s to around 90. Rain chances are slim to none, 10-20% at max and mainly after 3pm this afternoon through sundown.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

BEACHES: The beaches look great for logging some time on the sand today. Sunshine dominates so don't forget the sunscreen and remember to hydrate yourself. Surf rolls in at 1-2' with an ESE swell in the water.

Low tide is around 8:30am. High tide come up through 2:30pm. UV Index stands at a 10 which means sunburn can occur quickly.

THEME PARKS: Rain chances will be lower today with only a very isolated storm possible this afternoon after 3 PM. Any storm could still produce some heavy rain and lightning so be ready to head indoors. It will be toasty with highs in the mid-90s and lots of sunshine otherwise-generally dry conditions.

OUTLOOK: Rain chances become more isolated to begin the week with many dry through Tuesday. Rain chances become more seasonal by midweek with daily afternoon storms returning.

Our heat will also be on the rise this week with highs returning to the mid 90s. Heat index values will reach 105+ inland so it'll be important to take breaks from the outdoors and stay hydrated! Keep with the FOX 35 Storm Team for more on the forecast.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical formation is not expected for the next seven days.

