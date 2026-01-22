Altamonte Springs apartment residents told to leave in 72 hours amid building repairs

The Brief Altamonte Terrace Apartments residents were given 72 hours to vacate due to planned renovations. Some families report severe building issues, including water damage and mold. City engineers say residents do not need to leave during repairs, despite management notices.



Residents at the Altamonte Terrace Apartments were given just 72 hours to vacate their units after management cited mandatory building renovations.

Notices were posted on Thursday for residents in Buildings 5 and 7, with a Saturday deadline.

What they're saying:

Some families, including Nykolas Alonzo and his wife Jennifer, had just moved in after previously dealing with mold in another unit.

Reports from residents describe worsening conditions, including water damage and even mushrooms growing from the walls.

City officials say work is needed on the buildings, but structural engineers have concluded that occupied units do not need to be vacated during repairs. Residents and management remained at odds as city safety inspectors visited the property Thursday.

