Winter Garden considers redevelopment of old citrus packing plant, 'The Old Packing House'

City leaders in Winter Garden are set to vote tonight on a proposal to renovate the former citrus packing plant on Tildenville School Road and transform it into a multi-use community space.

The redevelopment of The Old Packing House would preserve much of the site’s historic industrial structures while repurposing them for art galleries, retail, dining, and professional and medical offices.

Plans also include reconfiguring parking and drive aisles, adding landscaped areas, installing a sidewalk along Tildenville School Road, and creating outdoor seating areas.

Additional improvements would accommodate bicycles and golf carts, reflecting a focus on neighborhood-friendly access.

The 3.7-acre property, located at 1061, 1063, and 1065 Tildenville School Road, is zoned Planned Commercial Development and designated Commercial on the city’s Future Land Use Map.

