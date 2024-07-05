Orlando weather: Heat advisory issued as feels-like temperatures soar into the 100s

Temperatures are already heating up for us in Central Florida. Highs will be soaring into the low and mid-90s with feels-like temperatures in the 105°-112° range. This has prompted a Heat Advisory for all of our counties in Central Florida west of I-95.

With heat indices this high, more people are prone to heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke. It's important to take lots of breaks today in the air conditioning and stay hydrated! Isolated to scattered showers and storms also make a return today.

Not everyone will see the rain and most showers and storms will drift and move closer to the I-75 corridor by the late afternoon and evening.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

AT THE BEACH: It will be toasty along our coast, but thankfully an onshore wind will provide a slight breeze. Drier air will help reduce rain chances with mostly sunny skies expected. A high rip current risk also exists today along the coast, with officials strongly advising against swimming in ocean waters.

If you do decide to get into the water at the beach, so be sure to swim near a lifeguard tower and with a group of people.

THIS WEEKEND: Our stretch of dangerous summer heat and humidity will continue this weekend in Central Florida with high pressure overhead. Afternoon highs will soar into the mid 90s with triple digit heat indices. This will be hot, even by Florida standards.

Be sure to stay hydrated and take lots of breaks if you plan on being outside for an extended period of time! Slightly drier air could lead to more widely scattered afternoon storms.



TROPICS: Hurricane Beryl officially made landfall for a second time just northeast of Tulum in Mexico at 6:05am as a strong category 2 hurricane. It brought life-threatening storm surge and strong, hurricane-force winds to the Yucatan Peninsula.

Depending on the strength of Beryl and how far north it goes, it will determine the strength of the storm and track once it reaches the Gulf. Models have trended somewhat north, bringing the coast of southern Texas as a likely third landfalling point early next week.

A strong Category 1 storm is likely as it strengthens again once it treks over the warm Gulf of Mexico waters.