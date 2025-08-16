Orlando weather: Heat advisory in effect as temperatures continue to soar

A heat advisory is again in place for most of the day Saturday as brutal temperatures continue to plague Central Florida.

Here's a look at what to expect from the weather today, tomorrow and heading into next week.

What will the weather look like today?

What To Expect:

A heat advisory is in place once again across Central Florida. This will be in place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Afternoon highs will reach the low and middle 90s, with feels-like temperatures around 105-109°+. Be sure to take it easy if you have any outdoor plans, and stay hydrated!

Scattered showers and storms will also return this afternoon. Plan for a 60% chance, with isolated showers beginning around 1-2 p.m. The best chances of rain will take place from 3-8p.m. Heavy rain is likely, along with frequent lightning and gusty winds.

However, showers and storms will gradually fade overnight.

Temperatures will be slow to cool off, with lows falling into the upper 70s.

What will the weather look like tomorrow?

What's next:

The rest of this weekend features hot and humid temperatures with above-normal highs in the mid 90s.

Scattered afternoon storms will be likely as well, with heavy rain and frequent lightning expected.

What will the weather look like next week?

Looking Ahead:

Looking ahead into Tuesday and Wednesday, slightly lower chances of rain are on the way with more opportunity for dry-time.

Highs will be closer to seasonable levels as well, around the low 90s for most of midweek.

Tracking the tropics

Big picture view:

Hurricane Erin is still forecast to turn north and stay east of the United States east coast. We won't be completely free from impacts though.

Rough surf and large crashing waves will likely begin Tuesday and last through early Thursday. Swells could reach heights of up to 9-10 feet. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is also expected during this timeframe. Even for the strongest swimmers, surf conditions will be rough and dangerous.