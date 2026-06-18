Orlando weather: Heat advisory for Central Florida as heat index climbs to the 100s

The Brief A heat advisory is in place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for nearly all of Central Florida as dangerously hot temperatures are expected Thursday. The heat index (the feels-like temperature) will range between 105 and 110 degrees. The weekend will be hot and humid, with heavy rainfall expected on Sunday.



A HEAT ADVISORY is in place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for nearly all of Central Florida as dangerously hot temperatures are likely today.

High temperatures today will soar well into the low 90s, with a high of 97° in Orlando. Once we factor in the humidity, the heat index (feels-like temperature) will range from around 105-110°+.

If you plan on spending a lot of time outdoors today, especially doing any labor-intensive activity, be sure to take lots of breaks, drink water, and listen to your body to stay healthy.

Afternoon downpours

Showers and storms will be increasingly likely today (60%) as well during the afternoon and evening hours. Downpours will begin to develop around noon today, with chances increasing around 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Pockets of heavy rain are likely, which could lead to areas of flooding.

Frequent lightning and isolated bursts of gusty winds will be possible too.

Showers and storms will wind down this evening, before eventually ending around midnight-1 a.m. It will remain muggy and warm overnight. Friday morning lows will dip down into the middle and upper 70s.

Hot and steamy temperatures continue this week across Central Florida.

Hot and humid weekend with potential of heavy rain

Afternoon highs will continue to soar into the mid 90s for Friday before a small reprieve this weekend. Once we factor in the humidity levels, our heat indices will range from at least 103-110°.

Daily afternoon downpours are likely tomorrow and for the weekend as well. An uptick in moisture will mean higher chances of these afternoon and evening storms for Friday and Saturday especially. Plan for a 60% chance of storms tomorrow and a 70% chance Saturday.

A few isolated strong to severe storms are possible Friday on top of the potential of heavy rain leading to flooding.

The SPC has placed much of Central Florida under a level 1 out of 5 risk (marginal) for severe storms Friday afternoon and evening. The main impacts would be strong winds of 50 to 60 mph or more.

For Father's Day Sunday, there will be dry time in the morning followed by an afternoon of heavy rain and storms.

Temperatures will be a few degrees lower, closer to the low 90s for highs in many spots.

Next week will feature continued hot and humid temperatures as highs reach the low to middle 90s with around a 30 to 40% chance of additional daily downpours.