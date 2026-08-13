Orlando weather: Heat advisories issued; timeline for afternoon storms

The Brief A heat advisory has been issued for several counties in Central Florida: Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Volusia High heat, high humidity: Temperatures are forecast to be in the 90s, while the feels-like temperatures will be in the 100s. Watch for signs of heat-related illnesses, like heat exhaustion, heat rash, and heat stroke.



The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking high heat and the chances for afternoon showers and storms across Orlando and Central Florida.

Heat advisories for nearly all of Central Florida

What to expect:

A heat advisory has been issued for nearly all of Central Florida from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. due to the forecasted high temperatures and high humidity.

High temperatures across Central Florida are forecast to be in the mid 90s. With the humidity, the heat index – the feels like temperatures – will range between 108-111°, increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses.

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Safety tips to remember:

Avoid intense physical activity during the hottest part of the day, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Drink plenty of water and sports drinks

Find shade, air conditioning, and take breaks as needed



Rain forecast: Scattered storms this afternoon

Timeline:

The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, a little closer to normal for Florida summer.

There is a 40%-50% chance of downpours across the area, mainly between the hours of 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Some of those storms could be strong with heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.

The heat is here to stay

Our stretch of above average highs will persist for what looks to be the next several days. Highs will be cranking up well into the mid 90s through the weekend and into next week. Once we factor in our humidity levels, it will feel closer to the low 100s.

Tropical update

Cristobal was downgraded to a tropical depression on Thursday morning and is expected to dissipate.

The National Hurricane Center is tracking two disturbances in the eastern and southern Atlantic. Both have increased chances for tropical development.

Invest 92L: This disturbance is located in the central tropical Atlantic between the Lesser Antilles and Africa. It has an 80% chance of development, the NHC said, and could become a tropical depression as it tracks closer to the Caribbean.

There's plenty of wind shear and dry air that will help limit development, so the chances of Tropical Storm Dolly forming are low as it moves towards the Caribbean.

Invest 94L: A vigorous tropical wave has rolled off the western coast of Africa and into the far eastern Atlantic forming an area of low pressure. Development chances are at 30% chance over the next two days and a 50% chance of development over the next seven days. This system could move into a better environment for development next week.

Threats to Florida?

No immediate impacts on Florida or the United States, according to the FOX 35 Storm Team.