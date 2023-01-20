Orlando weather: Front to bring weekend rain, cooler temperatures to Central Florida

Today's high: 79 degrees

Tonight's low: 65 degrees

Main weather concerns:

Weak cold front will move through the area on this Friday. Skies will respond with a mix of suns and clouds. Highs will remain warm with mid-upper 70s on tap inland, cooler and closer to 70 along the Volusia and Flagler beaches, mid-upper 70s in coastal Brevard County.

Rain free today but, rain chances rise on Saturday as a warm front develops in the Gulf and moves across the viewing from South to North.

BEACHES:

Another nice day at the beaches with highs warming to near 75 at peak this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will blow in from the NNW, perhaps spinning onshore from the NE this afternoon. Surf is small, in the 1-2' range (if that) as a modest Northerly wind swell develops behind the front.

THEME PARKS:

It's a decent day to head out to the theme parks. A cool morning turns into a warm afternoon with highs near 79 degrees. You can expect a mix of sun and clouds with dry skies! Don't forget your hat and sunglasses.

OUTLOOK:

Rain chances will rise Saturday. Spotty showers in the morning with higher coverage at 50%+ for the afternoon. The rain will continue into overnight Saturday, easing by Sunday morning. Highs will be cooler Saturday behind the departing front. Expect temps around 70 degrees Saturday afternoon.

On Sunday, highs head for the lower 80s and winds increase from the South as a warm fronts cruises across the area from South to North. Rain chances are around 20-30% on Sunday with a few strong storms possible over North Florida.