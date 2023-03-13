Orlando Weather Forecast: Storms likely as cold front moves across Central Florida

Today's high: 80 degrees

Tonight's low: 52 degrees

Main weather concerns:

Today is a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day as a strong cold front will push across Florida peninsula today. Scattered showers and storms will be possible, with a chance of isolated severe weather during the afternoon.

Large hail and damaging winds will be the main risks along with heavy rain, frequent lightning and an isolated tornado. Showers and storms will begin in the morning in our northern viewing area, and steadily push south by lunch time. More storms firing up this afternoon and finally clearing to our south after 6pm.



BEACHES:

Today is not the best beach day as there will be passing showers and storms. Due to a system in the Atlantic there will be a large swell again today that will bring a HIGH rip current risk. It is not recommended to enter the surf during this time.

THEME PARKS:

Don't forget your poncho at the theme parks. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely from this morning, to the late afternoon hours. When thunder roars, go indoors.

OUTLOOK:

Our latest front will push south this evening bringing the arrival of cooler weather. Afternoon highs will be in the 60s and 70s Tuesday through Thursday and lows back in the 40s and 50s.

Dry weather returns for the rest of the week. Our next best chance for rain is this weekend with 50% coverage on Saturday. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm team.