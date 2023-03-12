Orlando Weather Forecast: Showers, storms possible Monday in Central Florida

Today's high: 87 degrees

Tonight's low: 69 degrees

Main weather concerns: Sunday will be sunny and warm with winds back out of the southwest. A strong cold front will push across the SE and move through Central Florida Monday afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will be possible Monday, with a chance of isolated severe weather during the afternoon. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main risks.

BEACHES: Another sunny day at the beach with warmer temperatures than Saturday. Due to a system in the Atlantic there will be a large swell again today that will bring a HIGH rip current risk. It is not recommended to swim during this time.

THEME PARKS: Dry weather returns to the parks, but it will be a warmer day with highs near 86 degrees in the afternoon. Don't forget the sunblock!

OUTLOOK: A strong front arrives Monday and likely will bring us a chance of showers and a few storms. Coverage looks best in the afternoon with a chance of severe weather as well.

After the front rolls through, expect cooler weather with highs in the 60s and 70s Tuesday through Thursday and lows back in the 40s and 50s the rest of the week.