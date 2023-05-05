Orlando Weather Forecast: Showers, isolated storm chances return this weekend

Today's high: 87 degrees | Tonight's low: 68 degrees

Main weather concerns: Warm weather dominates today with a mix of sun and clouds. Expect highs in the mid-upper 80s. Winds from the East at 10-15mph.

The UV Index remains at a high level so make sure you are using sunscreen for any outdoor activities.

BEACHES: Nice day at our east coast beaches with mostly sunny skies expected. Temperatures reach the low-80s this afternoon.

Rip current risk is still in the moderate-high range. ENE swell in the water around the 1-2' range, longboards are still the best bet for a few rides. Stay hydrated and enjoy the beautiful weather today!

THEME PARKS: Mixed skies will rule the day, stays dry at all of the attractions. Highs near 87 or so during peak afternoon heating. A nice day if the parks are in your plans!

OUTLOOK: Shower and isolated storm chances return this weekend with both Saturday and Sunday-coverage remains in the 30% or less range. Rain totals will be rather scant unfortunately, we need that liquid gold!

Temps will be in the mid-upper 80s over the weekend, skies mixed with sunshine and clouds.

Rain chances continue albeit on the lower end of the scale for much of next week. Daily isolated showers and storm will be possible for much of next with coverage around the 30% mark. Highs will ping-pong from the upper 80s to the lower 90s, lows around 70.