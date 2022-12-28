Orlando Weather Forecast: Rain chances rising for New Year's weekend

Today's high: 70 degrees | Tonight's low: 52 degrees

Main weather concerns: No real concerns today. While it's a very chilly start to the day with scattered frost across the far Northern Counties, weather shapes up real nice today.

BEACHES: Beaches are pleasant yet again today with highs mainly around 70 South of the Cape, upper 60s to the North. Skies are mostly sunny.

Rip current risk is moderate. Surf is in the 1-2' range as a new ESE swell arrives on the beach front. High tide phases in late morning.

THEME PARKS: Another great day at the theme parks! Highs near 70 for the PM, skies dry-plenty of sunshine.

OUTLOOK: Cold air will shift out of the area through the remainder of the week. Closing in on 80 degrees by Friday in advance of an approaching cool front.

Rain chances will rise Friday night but only slightly with a sharper rise heading into the New Year's Holiday weekend.

Temps during this time will be rather mild.