Orlando weather forecast: Rain and storms dominate the weekend

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today's forecast high: 93 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 76 degrees

MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS:

Lots of clouds, hot and muggy conditions expected on this Friday. Rain chances are possible before 11 a.m. over the northwest counties with odds spreading closer to the eastern side of the state after 12-1 p.m. or so. Areas of heavy rain are likely, lighting rather present in some of the stronger storms – basically our typical "marquee, seasonal threats".

Highs hit in the low-90s, upper 80s along the beaches. Rain chances inland: 50%

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

If you head to the theme parks today, it will be hot with highs in the low- 90s. Scattered showers and storms could develop between 1-7 p.m. at the attractions. Lightning will be the main threat. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Rain chances at the beaches today will be at 30% with highs reaching the upper-80s on the sand. Rip current risk is low to moderate. Surf remains in the knee-thigh high range with a possible new shot of east-northeast swell energy arriving by Monday-Tuesday of next week.

LOOKING AHEAD:

A pattern change occurs this weekend as a front stages to our north. Rain chances will develop on the west side of the Florida peninsula during this time and move east. This pattern will bring more rain to the Atlantic beaches. With an increase in rain, afternoon highs this weekend will remain in the low-90s. Weekend rain will be possible during both the AM & PM.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

The tropics are silent again and storm formation is not expected for the next 5 days. Download the FOX 35 Storm Team weather app to not only track the tropics, but also the afternoon/ evening showers and storms.

