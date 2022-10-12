Orlando weather forecast: Cold front to drop temperatures in Central Florida this weekend

Today's high: 88 degrees

Tonight's low: 71 degrees

Rain: 50%

Main weather concerns:

Mostly cloudy skies today with rain chances rising mainly after 11am. The exception on timing could be along the coast where early showers are already being observed. A few afternoon storms could produce an isolated lightning strike or two. Rain looks to be light-moderate in nature.

BEACHES:

If you're heading to the beaches today, bring an umbrella. Passing showers will be possible both AM and PM, lighting storms could be of issue this afternoon. Rip current risk hold in the moderate range with surf in the 1-2' range. Highs along the beaches will remain in the lower 80s.

THEME PARKS:

The theme parks will feature quite a bit of cloud cover and eventual developing showers and storms. Rain chances rise after 11am and fill in after 3pm. Coverage holds at 50% or so. Lightning storms will be possible for the PM so if thunder roars head indoors. Highs park side rise into the upper 80s, humidity increasing a bit.

OUTLOOK:

After some rain drops today and tomorrow, a cold front will clear the area just in time for the weekend! Expect brilliant sunshine and very comfy temps. High will fall closer to 80 and lows head for the 50s and 60s by this weekend.

Conditions will be dry all weekend long.

TROPICS:

Tropical Storm KARL remains pinned down in the far Southwestern Gulf, very close to Mexico. Karl may intensify a bit before a landfall in Mexico in a few days. KARL stays away from the U.S. The FOX 35 STORM TEAM is tracking!



