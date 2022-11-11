Incoming cold front to drop temperatures in Central Florida: Here's when it arrives

Today's high: 82 degrees

Tonight's low: 67 degrees

Rain: 20%

Main weather concerns:

As Nicole continues to move north, central Florida will see a few lingering showers this afternoon and coastal hazards. Highs will be in the low-80s.

BEACHES:

There is a Coastal Flood Warning, High Surf Advisory and a high risk for rip current sat our east coast beaches until this afternoon. Do not enter the surf, breaking waves will be 6-8 ft.

THEME PARKS:

The theme parks will feature sun and clouds-slight shower chances near 20%. High near 82.

OUTLOOK:

We start the weekend on a dry note. Afternoon highs on Saturday will remain in the low-80s, which is above seasonal for this time of year. But some cooler air is on the way on Sunday.

A cold front will sweep across the Florida peninsula on Sunday. Rain chances are rather low along the front, but afternoon highs will drop to the mid-70s on Sunday with overnight lows dipping into the 50s.

TROPICS:

Nicole continues to move across the southeast bringing heavy rain and a tornado threat to portions of the Carolinas. Other than Nicole, things are quiet in the tropics on this Friday morning.