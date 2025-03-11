Orlando weather: Cold start to the day, but sunshine brings 70s Tuesday afternoon

The Brief Prepare for a chilly start to the morning in Central Florida, with temperatures rising into the 70s later today. Sunny, dry skies are expected on Wednesday as temperatures soar into the 80s through the end of the week.



Central Florida is off to a chilly start to our Tuesday morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s as you're making your way out the door.

You might want to grab the jacket for this morning, but you'll certainly be able to shed it by later today.

What will the weather be like on Tuesday?

What to expect today:

Temperatures will warm up in a big way, with highs reaching the low to middle 70s. As high pressure continues to build in the area, skies remain clear with plentiful sunshine on the way.

What to expect tonight:

It will be another clear and cool night across Central Florida. Temperatures will be dipping down into the mid to upper 40s, with a few spots in the low 50s. You'll need to grab another jacket as you step outside on Wednesday morning.

What will the weather be like later this week?

A rain-free stretch takes place this week, with our next system not coming into play until Sunday night at the earliest. A ridge of high pressure continues to build into the region. This is what will help keep us sunny, dry, and warm throughout the rest of this week and even into much of the weekend.

Highs will be soaring into the low 80s on Wednesday and the mid 80s through the end of week.

By next weekend, we begin to approach the hot range temperature-wise. Highs will be closing in on the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday.