Orlando weather: Daily storms continue through July 4 with possible tropical development

The Brief Orlando’s weather pattern remains unsettled through July 4, with daily afternoon and evening storms sparked by sea breeze interactions and upper-level circulation. While mornings start dry, storms are likely each afternoon, keeping highs near 90 degrees and lows in the mid-70s. Forecasters are also monitoring a low-pressure system that could develop into a tropical depression, though chances remain low for now.



What will the weather look like today?

What to expect:

It's a wash-rinse-repeat kind of set-up as we'll still be under the influence of this circulation in the upper levels of the atmosphere. We'll start off dry and bright though, before those storms ignite later in the day.

That lift in the atmosphere along with the sea breeze sparked the storms during the afternoon which stick around into the evening.

Highs top out around 90 with overnight lows once again in the lower to middle 70s.

What will the weather look like Monday?

What to expect:

Shower and storm chances hold as we kick off the workweek as this unsettled weather pattern continues. There still looks to be upper-level spin circulating across the peninsula, which will keep our rain chances elevated.

The daily sea breeze fronts will only aid in the lift to generate these storms. Highs on Monday afternoon, with the help of the clouds and moisture, will be seasonable. Readings look to top out at around 90.

What will the weather look like next week?

What to expect:

Rain chances stay elevated as we approach midweek and beyond. If you're here visiting, the days won't be washouts, but during peak heating, we'll see these storms spark. They'll last through the evening and then fade away overnight. The positive is temps will be a little cooler with this stormier stretch.

Highs look to top out around 90 with lows in the mid-70s all the way through July 4th. If you have plans for Independence Day, it's looking unsettled right now, but it's something we'll continue to watch. Stay tuned!

There's also the potential that this area of low pressure organizes enough to become a tropical depression. Chances aren't all that high right now, but it's something we'll be watching as this part of the Gulf and Atlantic are already quite warm.

FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar and Live Weather Cameras

Track live when storms move across your area using the FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar below. You can also watch as heavy rain moves across Central Florida on our Live Weather Cameras' page here.

More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: