Orlando weather: Hot afternoon, strong thunderstorms expected through the end of the week

The Brief Storm chances will increase across Central Florida beginning Thursday, with widespread afternoon and evening thunderstorms expected through the weekend. Friday and Saturday storms will track eastward, peaking in intensity near the I-95 corridor and Atlantic beaches, bringing the potential for lightning, gusty winds, hail, and localized flooding. Despite a brief tropical flare-up with "Andrea," the Atlantic basin remains quiet as June ends.



What will the weather look like tonight?

What To Expect:

Most places will be dry with limited coverage of any t-showers. The small chance that exists will be west of Orlando, in Lake/Sumter/Marion counties through early evening.

What will the weather be like tomorrow?

What's next:

Thursday will be a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day.

Hot again with a mix of clouds and sunshine, highs in the low to mid 90s in inland areas, which is slightly above average for this time of year.

Rain chances ramp up with numerous afternoon and evening showers and storms. Storms will move westwards and be most prevalent along and west of the I-4 corridor.

What will the weather look like the rest of the week/weekend?

Dig deeper:

Friday will also be considered a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day.

Afternoon and evening thunderstorm chances will climb to around 80% and be focused on the eastern side of the Florida Peninsula on Friday.

Friday afternoon and evening storms do a reversal, and will track eastwards towards the I-95 corridor and peak in intensity on the Atlantic Beaches in late afternoon and early evening Friday. Expecting a lot of storms, some could be strong or briefly severe with lots of lightning, gusty winds, small hail, and isolated flooding.

Saturday will feature high chances for a lot of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening, and again the activity will track eastwards across the state, peaking on the eastern side of the state, in areas along and east of I-4 and towards the beaches.

Tracking the Tropics

Big picture view:

The tropics, despite a "flash in the pan system" with "Andrea", overall remain quiet. There are currently no areas of interest to watch as we end June and start July in the Atlantic basin.

