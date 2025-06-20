Orlando weather: Afternoon storms on the way to kick off first day of summer

The Brief Today is the first day of summer, and our sun angle is at the highest point in the sky of the year. Numerous afternoon thunderstorms are expected today. Any storms could result in not just torrential rain, but lots of dangerous lightning, as well as gusty winds.



Today is the first official day of summer, and numerous afternoon storms are on the way to celebrate.

Here's a look at what to expect for the weather across Central Florida today, as well as a preview of the weather this weekend and going into next week.

What will the weather look like today?

Today is the first day of summer, and our sun angle is at the highest point in the sky of the year, at a nearly direct overhead position. Make sure that you wear sunscreen!

The summer solstice will happen today at 10:42 p.m.

We've got a humid, tropical air mass overhead, which will result in numerous afternoon storms away from the Atlantic Coast this afternoon.

Our chance of rain is 60%.

Any storms could result in not just torrential rain, but lots of dangerous lightning, as well as gusty winds.

The rain won't dissipate until after 8 p.m. The skies will then clear and give way to lows in the mid-70s.

What will the weather look like this weekend?

This weekend, a strong east flow will tend to push any seasonal afternoon thunderstorm activity west of Orlando.

Saturday will feature a 30% chance of storms, but likely in a line from Tavares to Apopka, points west into Tampa Bay.

What will the weather look like next week?

Next week, a sprawling area of high pressure will bring a heat wave to the entire east coast of the U.S. and keep our weather mainly free of storms.

This could lead to drying conditions and a wildfire threat.

The tropical Atlantic remains quiet still for the next seven days.

