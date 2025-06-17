Orlando weather: Steamy, hot temperatures with chance of storms

The Brief It'll be steamy and hot today in Central Florida. Temperature highs will hit near 95°. There is a chance of isolated storms later in the afternoon and early evening.



It will be another sweltering hot day in Central Florida.

Here's a look at what to expect from the weather today, tomorrow and through the rest of the week.

What will the weather look like today?

What To Expect:

It'll be steamy and hot today with highs near 95°, but it'll feel like it's over inland with near 90° at the Atlantic Beaches.

There's a 30% chance of isolated storms west of Interstate 95, but the highest chances of rain will be around the I-75 corridor.

Any storms will dissipate before 10 p.m., and lows will be in the mid-70s.

What will the weather look like tomorrow?

What's next:

Tomorrow will bring carbon copy weather, with overall rain-free conditions and a few isolated storms.

Highs for Wednesday will be in the mid-90s, thanks to dry air moving in from the Atlantic.

What will the weather look like for the rest of the week?

Dig deeper:

Rain chances increase as atmospheric moisture ramps up for Thursday and Friday.

This means a return to "normal rain chances" with a 50-60% chance both days.

The tropical Atlantic remains silent. There are no indications of any development over the next seven days.

With lots of Saharan Air around, there's nothing significant looming on the immediate horizon.

FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar and Live Weather Cameras

Track live when storms move across your area using the FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar below. You can also watch as heavy rain moves across Central Florida on our Live Weather Cameras' page here.

More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: