Orlando weather: Highs in the 90s with afternoon storm chances on Friday
What will the weather look like today?
What to expect:
ORLANDO, Fla. - Summer-like weather continues across Central Florida as we gear up for the weekend. Temperatures will be hot and humid this afternoon, with afternoon highs climbing into the low and mid 90s for inland areas and into the upper 80s near the coast.
Once we factor in the humidity, feels-like temperatures will be into the low 100s. After lunchtime, isolated showers and storms will begin to pop up on the radar. The East Coast sea-breeze will be a dominant factor in today's forecast, once again. This means it will work well into inland areas of Central Florida, and that showers and storms will favor areas near the I-75 corridor.
TONIGHT: Any lingering showers and storms will wind down gradually this evening. Partly cloudy skies will prevail as temperatures dip down into the mid 70s for morning lows.
What will the weather look like this Father's Day weekend?
More of the same is on the way for this weekend, hot and humid temperatures accompanied by scattered afternoon showers and storms. Widespread rain isn't expected, in fact many will see plenty of dry time. Temperatures will be steamy, with highs in the mid 90s and feeling like the low 100s for both Saturday and Sunday.
Looking ahead:
Next week: Slightly drier air moves in early next week, helping to bring down shower and storm chances as a result. We'll still see some isolated to scattered showers and storms, but it won't be a washout. Temperatures will be heating up too, with highs soaring into the mid 90s through much of next week.Orlando 7-Day Weather Forecast
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the FOX 35 Storm Team on June 13, 2025.