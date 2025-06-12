Orlando weather: Hot and humid temperatures return, afternoon showers on the way

The Brief Hot and humid temperatures are returning to Central Florida today. Storms and showers are expected in the afternoon, but they will clear up after the sun sets in the evening. Slightly lower chances of rain will exist going into Father's Day weekend.



Here's a look at what to expect from the weather today, tonight and going into Father's Day weekend.

What will the weather look like today?

What To Expect:

Hot and humid temperatures return today, along with afternoon sea-breeze showers and storms.

Plan for highs in the low-90s for inland areas and closer to the upper-80s along the Atlantic coastline.

The East Coast sea breeze will be a big factor in our forecast today in terms of where our showers and storms will set up shop, along with where the highest chances of rain will exist.

Isolated showers and storms will begin to bubble up on the radar around 1-2 p.m. today.

Chances of rain will steadily increase in coverage area and intensity as the afternoon wears on, with the best chances taking place near the Interstate 75 corridor in Lake, Sumter and Marion counties.

After the sun sets, the chances of rain will gradually fade.

What will the weather look like tonight?

What's next:

The weather will be warm and muggy tonight under a partly cloudy sky.

Temperatures will fall into the low-and-mid-70s.

What will the weather look like this weekend?

Dig deeper:

Slightly lower chances of rain will exist going into Father's Day weekend and the early parts of next week, largely due to drier air filtering into the region.

Temperatures through this weekend will be hot and humid, with highs in the mid-90s and feels-like temperatures in the low-100s.

If you have outdoor grilling plans for Father's Day, your best chance of catching some dry time will be earlier in the afternoon.

